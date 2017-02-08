Icy roads cause crashes on highways, ...

Icy roads cause crashes on highways, streets around Greater Boston

9 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Rain coupled with freezing temperatures is causing major problems on highways and streets during the commute Wednesday morning, with a series of multiple vehicle crashes reported around Greater Boston. MassDOT has deployed sand and salt trucks across eastern Massachusetts, particularly on the Massachusetts Turnpike and Interstate 93. "Icy conditions,'' MassDOT warned on its Twitter account.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Suffolk County was issued at February 08 at 2:17PM EST

