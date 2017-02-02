Houston, Tx-February 2, 2017- Patriot...

Houston, Tx-February 2, 2017- Patriots logo in place for Super Bowl 51

13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

If you're driving into the city to watch Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, be advised: A handful of streets in Boston will be closed to traffic from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. that night, and there will be parking restrictions in certain areas as well. The following information is from the City of Boston's traffic advisory - which also includes a map of the restrictions.

