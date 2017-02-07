Housing protestors camp out in front of City Hall overnight
A group of roughly 30 people gathered in front of City Hall to protest what they called a severe shortage of affordable housing in Boston. The protest was organized ahead of a scheduled meeting Thursday night by the Boston Planning and Development Agency, which is expected to review new zoning rules for a section of Jamaica Plain and Roxbury that activists claim will lead to more gentrification.
Read more at Boston.com.
