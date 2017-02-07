Housing protestors camp out in front ...

Housing protestors camp out in front of City Hall overnight

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

A group of roughly 30 people gathered in front of City Hall to protest what they called a severe shortage of affordable housing in Boston. The protest was organized ahead of a scheduled meeting Thursday night by the Boston Planning and Development Agency, which is expected to review new zoning rules for a section of Jamaica Plain and Roxbury that activists claim will lead to more gentrification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dog poop has 'bright' side (Sep '10) 2 hr Bright Phart 7
Big Problems in Everett Schools (Feb '16) 6 hr Buzz off 77
Violent Crime Continues 8 hr EverettCitizen 42
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 9 hr Well Well 84
Knee Down ? 11 hr True Patriot 5
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 16 hr Well Well 165
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody Feb 4 liza 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Suffolk County was issued at February 08 at 4:51AM EST

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,668 • Total comments across all topics: 278,660,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC