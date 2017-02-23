Hotel, condos could be coming to Dorchester waterfront
The views from the Venezia restaurant and the adjacent marina are among the best in the city, but for years they've only been shared by boaters and guests of the banquet hall. Now, a South Boston-based developer is hoping to tap into the potential of Dorchester's Port Norfolk peninsula, with plans to build what would be the first significant commercial development this corner of the city has seen in years.
