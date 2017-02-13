Harvard Square's famous Crimson Corner is closing

It's long been a tradition among visitors to Harvard Square: browsing at one of the two outdoor newsstands that are as much part of the fabric of the square as the storied university. Now, there is a chance Harvard Square may end up with none, as family-owned Crimson Corner has been asked to leave its location of five decades, while Out of Town News may have to vacate the iconic kiosk at the center of the square.

