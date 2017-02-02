Greater Boston author readings Feb. 5-11

Greater Boston author readings Feb. 5-11

Stephen Kinzer reads at 3 p.m. at the Concord Bookshop, 65 Main St., Concord Daniel C. Dennett in conservation with Daniel Gilbert at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge Carter Hasegawa reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books Joel Christian Gill , John Jennings , and Mildred Louis read and discuss gender and color in comics at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store Rebecca Doughty reads at 9:30 a.m. at Porter Square Books Wendy Walker reads at 6:30 p.m. at the South End Library, 685 Tremont St., Boston Stephen Kurkjian reads at 6:30 p.m. at Winthrop Public Library .

