Glowing construction crane an instant but fleeting landmark

In all its metallic glory, a glowing construction crane towers over Belvidere Street and Huntington Avenue, just across from the Prudential Center. It isn't a bird or a plane, but it is expected to continue soaring over Boston, draped in a necklace of glowing light, an industrial art piece that has turned a jagged gash on the skyline into an instant landmark.

