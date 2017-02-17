Four Female Councilors Embark on Study,Meeting Series on Early Ed,Childcare Here

While there is frequently a lot of emphasis on public schools and private schools, and where parents will send their school-age children, not much attention has been paid to policies surrounding and even more critical time in a child's life - the years before school. Four female City Councilors look to change that oversight and apply the spotlight to early childhood education and daycare in the City of Boston - inclusive of every neighborhood - in a series of public meetings in the community starting this month, and continuing throughout the rest of the year.

