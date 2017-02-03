Firefighters quickly put out blaze in Roxbury building under construction
Fact check on 'Bowling Green massacre': How Trump aide Kellyanne Conway got 2 things wrong in less than a minute Boston firefighters put out a two-alarm fire Friday morning in a building under construction in Roxbury, fire officials said. Boston Fire Department spokesman Steve MacDonald said the blaze broke out at 9:55 a.m. in a two and a half story wood framed building at Dudley Place and Howard Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|8 hr
|Frogface Kate
|58
|Patriots to the White House ?
|11 hr
|Commish
|2
|Olan Mills Portrait Studio question
|Thu
|Shy Cande
|1
|Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State...
|Feb 1
|Self abuse
|2
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Numero uno
|7
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Jan 31
|Birds of a feather
|21
|A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri...
|Jan 30
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC