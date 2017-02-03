Firefighters quickly put out blaze in...

Firefighters quickly put out blaze in Roxbury building under construction

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Fact check on 'Bowling Green massacre': How Trump aide Kellyanne Conway got 2 things wrong in less than a minute Boston firefighters put out a two-alarm fire Friday morning in a building under construction in Roxbury, fire officials said. Boston Fire Department spokesman Steve MacDonald said the blaze broke out at 9:55 a.m. in a two and a half story wood framed building at Dudley Place and Howard Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 8 hr Frogface Kate 58
Patriots to the White House ? 11 hr Commish 2
Olan Mills Portrait Studio question Thu Shy Cande 1
News Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State... Feb 1 Self abuse 2
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Numero uno 7
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Jan 31 Birds of a feather 21
News A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri... Jan 30 former democrat 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC