Fine recipient tells Boston: Shovel y...

Fine recipient tells Boston: Shovel your own walks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Boston Herald

SLIPPERY SLOPE: The sidewalk along M Street in South Boston is still iced over from the snowstorms which hit the Hub over the past few weeks. City departments have been cited nearly 50 times this season for failing to clear the sidewalks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Townie Tidbits 58 min Heavy feet lighte... 2
Dr Brian Awbrey (Oct '10) 1 hr Worth Avenue Willy 541
mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos... 10 hr Fwq18 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Sat Bennie Hana 5
News 17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury Sat Private party 11
No more kennedy BS Sat former democrat 5
News As snow falls, complaints about space savers in... Feb 17 Iceberg ahead 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC