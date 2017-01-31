Feds seeking 30-month prison term for alleged Dorchester crack dealer nicknamed "Paper" and "Fat ...
Federal prosecutors are seeking a 30-month prison term for an alleged Dorchester drug dealer identified by a government witness last summer as the "fat guy who just sold me crack," according to a plea agreement filed Tuesday. Takari Elliott, 24, also known as "Paper," will plead guilty to drug distribution charges on Feb. 8 in US District Court in Boston, legal filings show.
