Fat Tuesday Returns to South Street Diner

WHAT: South Street Diner is hosting an all-day Mardi Gras celebration! Owner Sol Sidell is bringing the Bourbon Street traditions to Boston at South Street Diner on Enjoy an all-you-can-eat jambalaya feast for $6 as well as a full New Orleans-style Mardi Gras menu including beignets, crawfish, shrimp po'boys, king cake, alligator sausage and "Lucky Dogs." Wash it down with a festive cocktail - Voodoo Punch.

