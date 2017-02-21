Fat Tuesday Returns to South Street Diner
WHAT: South Street Diner is hosting an all-day Mardi Gras celebration! Owner Sol Sidell is bringing the Bourbon Street traditions to Boston at South Street Diner on Enjoy an all-you-can-eat jambalaya feast for $6 as well as a full New Orleans-style Mardi Gras menu including beignets, crawfish, shrimp po'boys, king cake, alligator sausage and "Lucky Dogs." Wash it down with a festive cocktail - Voodoo Punch.
