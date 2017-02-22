Fast-growing Mediterranean restaurant chain opening two more Boston locations
Verts Mediterranean Grill, a fast-growing Texas-based fast-casual restaurant chain, will open two more locations in Boston over the next few months as it expands its pita-fueled empire.
