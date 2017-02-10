Ex-priest facing sexual misconduct charges held without bail
A former Roman Catholic priest facing dozens of sexual misconduct charges in Maine has been held without bail in Boston. Prosecutors say 74-year-old Ronald Paquin was arraigned Friday in West Roxbury Municipal Court and held as a fugitive from justice.
