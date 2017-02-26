Enshrouded in fog, the Boston skyline is viewed from Cambridge.
City officials are pressing state lawmakers to add dozens more liquor licenses in Boston that would be designated for specific neighborhoods, in a move those officials say would close gaps in the law and boost struggling communities like Mattapan. The current law sought to spread the licenses among seven neighborhoods, including some of the city's less affluent communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|56 min
|former democrat
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|12 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|36
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|17 hr
|Truth
|8
|Once again, shots ring out in the Boston
|Sat
|Putins patsies
|2
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Feb 20
|Palm Beach or bust
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC