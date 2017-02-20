Elsie Lamson, 92, of Bolton

Elsie Lamson, 92, of Bolton

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

Get married in green and live like a queen. That was the philosophy of Elsie Lamson, who passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 in her home after a full and happy life of 92 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10) 25 min Twelve angry men 12
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 39 min Palm Beach or bust 9
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 5 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 27
News Townie Tidbits 22 hr Heavy feet lighte... 2
Dr Brian Awbrey (Oct '10) 22 hr Worth Avenue Willy 541
mistress vaida ma was born a man and is HIV pos... Sun Fwq18 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Sat Bennie Hana 5
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC