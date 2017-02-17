Editorial: Fund 'early' mandate
The early voting genie is officially out of the bottle. One million Massachusetts voters cast ballots during the 12-day early voting period in November, the first time the state offered early access to the polls, and Beacon Hill is unlikely to unwind what many voters may now view as an entitlement.
