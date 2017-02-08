Editorial: A not-so-cheap stunt

This could turn out to be a long - and expensive - mayoral election year as the pandering over immigrants continues unabated. Yesterday City Councilor Tito Jackson made good on his promise to pursue a city-funded Immigrant Legal Defense Fund - because, well, there just aren't enough lawyers working pro bono on behalf of immigrants who are either already here or arriving at Logan Airport while the Trump administration travel ban is still on hold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.