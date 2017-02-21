Drain firm owner arraigned in trench ...

Drain firm owner arraigned in trench cave-in deaths

FACING CHARGES: Atlantic Drain Services owner Kevin Otto is arraigned on manslaughter charges for the deaths of two men who drowned in a South End trench in October. The owner of a Roslindale drain company that prosecutors say was responsible for the deaths of two workers who were killed last fall when a trench without proper cave-in protection collapsed in Boston pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in Suffolk Superior Court yesterday.

