Drain company, owner to be arraigned for trench deaths
A Boston drain firm and its owner are slated to be arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court on manslaughter and other charges after two of the company's workers died when a trench collapsed and filled with water in October. Prosecutors say they flouted safety regulations that could have saved the lives of the two men and sought to cover up their inaction by forging documents.
