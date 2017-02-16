Dot housing starts get city funding
Mayor Martin Walsh on Tuesday announced funding for 10 affordable housing developments across Boston, a nearly $22 million investment to preserve or produce 602 housing units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|4 hr
|to you racist
|2
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|6 hr
|Nodetailforyou
|67
|Democrats on Beacon Hill push back against Trump
|8 hr
|Apples and oranges
|9
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|10 hr
|Dems need azz ban...
|29
|Ladies in the Boston Commons
|13 hr
|The nose knows
|2
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|19 hr
|Elaine
|4
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Wed
|Following the leader
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC