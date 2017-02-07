Dorchester Ave. site slated for 20-unit building
ON THE AVENUE: A rendering shows a building planned for 1857-1859 Dorchester Ave. that will add 20 units to the neighborhood housing stock, including three affordable units. Connelly Construction Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|14 min
|davy
|88
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|DeanC
|8
|Dog poop has 'bright' side (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Bright Phart
|7
|Big Problems in Everett Schools (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|Buzz off
|77
|Violent Crime Continues
|12 hr
|EverettCitizen
|42
|Knee Down ?
|15 hr
|True Patriot
|5
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|21 hr
|Well Well
|165
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC