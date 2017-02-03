Developer seeks to replace aging Eastie apartment site
WinnDevelopment Co. has kicked off a city review of its proposed 50-unit, mixed-income East Boston residential development that would replace the Boston Housing Authority's aging Clippership Apartments affordable housing built in 1974.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|2 hr
|RoxLo
|66
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody
|4 hr
|liza
|1
|Patriots to the White House ?
|Fri
|Commish
|2
|Olan Mills Portrait Studio question
|Feb 2
|Shy Cande
|1
|Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State...
|Feb 1
|Self abuse
|2
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Numero uno
|7
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Jan 31
|Birds of a feather
|21
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC