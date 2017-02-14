Democrats on Beacon Hill push back against Trump
Since the president took office just over three weeks ago, lawmakers have filed a host of bills to combat policies ranging from his immigration order to his threat to repeal Obamacare. Lawmakers say they are unsure what the president could do next, but they want to be ready.
