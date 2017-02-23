Daylight shooting in Dorchester leaves person hospitalized
A shooting in Dorchester left a person hospitalized on Thursday afternoon, in a broad-daylight attack that left neighbors rattled on an unseasonably warm day that drew many people outside. Boston police said the shooting happened near 24 Havelock Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, and police said they could not immediately release the victim's condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Wed
|United we stand
|32
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 21
|An unexceptional ...
|7
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Feb 20
|Palm Beach or bust
|9
|Townie Tidbits
|Feb 19
|Heavy feet lighte...
|2
|Dr Brian Awbrey (Oct '10)
|Feb 19
|Worth Avenue Willy
|541
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC