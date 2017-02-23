Daylight shooting in Dorchester leaves person hospitalized

A shooting in Dorchester left a person hospitalized on Thursday afternoon, in a broad-daylight attack that left neighbors rattled on an unseasonably warm day that drew many people outside. Boston police said the shooting happened near 24 Havelock Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, and police said they could not immediately release the victim's condition.

