David L. Ryan/Globe Staff One of Boston's wealthiest men has clear vision for waterfront
A view of the waterfront from Columbus Park. Last spring, Amos Hostetter's Barr Foundation added waterfront planning to its agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|35 min
|Nodetailforyou
|67
|Democrats on Beacon Hill push back against Trump
|2 hr
|Apples and oranges
|9
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|4 hr
|Dems need azz ban...
|29
|Ladies in the Boston Commons
|7 hr
|The nose knows
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|9 hr
|Joshua
|1
|Cucchiello's Bakery May Become A Dunkin Donuts
|13 hr
|Elaine
|4
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|Wed
|Following the leader
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC