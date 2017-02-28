Customs officials in Boston ask police for space for detainees
The Boston office of US Customs and Border Protection has recently asked local police departments to make more bed space available for the short-term detention of non-citizens awaiting removal from the country, a concern for advocacy groups who fear the agency is building up jail space to facilitate President Trump's immigration crackdown. The letter by Chief Officer Daniel B. Joyce of the Boston office says that detainees would be held while awaiting the next available flight to leave the United States or pending their transfer to a law enforcement branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a separate agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|23 hr
|Georgia Black Cra...
|7
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mon
|Ramp it up
|31
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Mon
|Jcastello77
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Feb 26
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|36
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 26
|Truth
|8
|Once again, shots ring out in the Boston
|Feb 25
|Putins patsies
|2
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC