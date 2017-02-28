Customs officials in Boston ask polic...

Customs officials in Boston ask police for space for detainees

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The Boston office of US Customs and Border Protection has recently asked local police departments to make more bed space available for the short-term detention of non-citizens awaiting removal from the country, a concern for advocacy groups who fear the agency is building up jail space to facilitate President Trump's immigration crackdown. The letter by Chief Officer Daniel B. Joyce of the Boston office says that detainees would be held while awaiting the next available flight to leave the United States or pending their transfer to a law enforcement branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a separate agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... 23 hr Georgia Black Cra... 7
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Mon Ramp it up 31
Need a study buddy or study aid Mon Jcastello77 1
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Feb 26 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 36
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Feb 26 Truth 8
News Once again, shots ring out in the Boston Feb 25 Putins patsies 2
Need clean urine - will pay for! Feb 21 Anonymous 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC