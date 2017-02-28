Customs officials in Boston ask police for space for detainees

The Boston office of US Customs and Border Protection has recently asked local police departments to make more bed space available for the short-term detention of non-citizens awaiting removal from the country, a concern for advocacy groups who fear the agency is building up jail space to facilitate President Trump's immigration crackdown. The letter by Chief Officer Daniel B. Joyce of the Boston office says that detainees would be held while awaiting the next available flight to leave the United States or pending their transfer to a law enforcement branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a separate agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.