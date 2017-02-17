Cops: Dorchester woman arrested after...

Cops: Dorchester woman arrested after dragging woman with car

Boston police have arrested a Dorchester woman after another woman was dragged by a car, then struck by a taxi in the South End early this morning, leaving her in critical condition.

