Cops brace for more gang fights
A fierce feud raging between rival Boston street gangs has sparked seven shootings in two weeks - including one that sent shoppers scrambling for cover at a packed Braintree mall Friday night - has cops bracing for retaliation and more gun violence, law enforcement sources told the Herald. The long-standing gang beef between the Lucerne and Morse streets gangs ratcheted up after Jovani Jeudy, who police believe was affiliated with Lucerne, was gunned down Jan. 21 on Nightingale Street in Dorchester, according to a law enforcement memo provided to the Herald.
