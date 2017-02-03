Construction Launch of Bulfinch Crossing Symbolizes New Era in Boston

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, City officials, and members from National Real Estate Advisors and The HYM Investment Group, will swing sledgehammers to mark the launch of construction at Bulfinch Crossing. The project involves strategically transforming the site of an underutilized above-grade parking garage into a 2.9-million square-foot mixed-use development known now as Bulfinch Crossing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon Hill Times.