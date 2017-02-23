Coming up roses
When Boston resident Alice Rossiter's flower arranging classes filled up fast in 2015, she knew she was onto something. The young entrepreneur has since launched a program enabling others to host similar floral workshops in cities across the country, including San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, and Providence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|Thu
|EverettCitizen
|6
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|Thu
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Wed
|United we stand
|32
|chickens as pets? (Jul '09)
|Feb 22
|Chicken feed
|36
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Feb 21
|An unexceptional ...
|7
|Happy Trump Day Everyone!
|Feb 21
|Why the delay
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC