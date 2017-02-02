Coming soon to some neighborhoods: BYOB restaurants
As of Friday morning, qualifying restaurants can apply for a "bring your own bottle" permit from the city's Licensing Board, which, if granted, would allow patrons to bring certain sizes of malt beverages or wine into the establishments without penalty. The initiative, originally sponsored by City Council President Michelle Wu and supported by Mayor Martin J. Walsh, puts the city in step with other large metro areas, many of which have long supported BYOB restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|30 min
|INFIDEL
|40
|Olan Mills Portrait Studio question
|Thu
|Shy Cande
|1
|Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State...
|Wed
|Self abuse
|2
|Patriots to the White House ?
|Jan 31
|Real Patriot
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Jan 31
|Numero uno
|7
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Jan 31
|Birds of a feather
|21
|A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri...
|Jan 30
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC