Coming soon to some neighborhoods: BYOB restaurants

As of Friday morning, qualifying restaurants can apply for a "bring your own bottle" permit from the city's Licensing Board, which, if granted, would allow patrons to bring certain sizes of malt beverages or wine into the establishments without penalty. The initiative, originally sponsored by City Council President Michelle Wu and supported by Mayor Martin J. Walsh, puts the city in step with other large metro areas, many of which have long supported BYOB restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.