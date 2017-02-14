Cocobeet has a healthy opening in Wellesley Square
Cocobeet is up and running at 57 Central St. and although it may have taken the organic, plant-based eatery longer to get going than anticipated due to town requests for a traffic study as well as the inevitable delays that come with opening a restaurant in a space that's never been outfitted for such before, they pressed forward and their super-healthy cold-pressed juices are now officially flowing. In addition to juices, Cocobeet is serving up raw vegan food, superfood smoothies, and organic juice cleanses, as well as breakfast items, sandwiches, and salads.
