Charged: maybe don't hit cop car, rob banks after

Boston cops say two Winthrop men accused of knocking off a couple of Hub banks Monday were nabbed in a "getaway taxi" hours after their would-be getaway car was totaled when one of them rear-ended two command officers in an unmarked police cruiser while texting behind the wheel. Life on the lam was short-lived for accused stickup partners Christopher Capone, 20, and Douglas Gassiraro, 50. Police said they were able to walk up to the "getaway taxi," arrest them both and recover the stolen money when they became trapped in traffic on Congress Street.

