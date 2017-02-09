Charged: maybe don't hit cop car, rob banks after
Boston cops say two Winthrop men accused of knocking off a couple of Hub banks Monday were nabbed in a "getaway taxi" hours after their would-be getaway car was totaled when one of them rear-ended two command officers in an unmarked police cruiser while texting behind the wheel. Life on the lam was short-lived for accused stickup partners Christopher Capone, 20, and Douglas Gassiraro, 50. Police said they were able to walk up to the "getaway taxi," arrest them both and recover the stolen money when they became trapped in traffic on Congress Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The First To Leave East Boston Are Us': Rising... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|no more nonsence
|2
|Elizabeth Warren is fine
|10 hr
|Geronimo
|4
|Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac...
|Wed
|davy
|87
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|Wed
|DeanC
|8
|Knee Down ?
|Feb 7
|True Patriot
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody
|Feb 4
|liza
|1
|Patriots to the White House ?
|Feb 3
|Commish
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC