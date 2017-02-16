Challengers lining up to fill Linehan's open council seat
Bill Linehan stepping down from his City Council seat has opened up a wide field of candidates seeking to take his place, but they'll be competing for a vastly different district where old political rules may no longer apply. "It's a much less predictable race because of the rapid-fire way the district has changed," said UMass Boston political science professor Erin O'Brien.
