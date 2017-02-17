Celtic & Qu b cois Music Comes To Woods Hole

Former US National Scottish Fiddle Champion Hanneke Cassel will team up with contemporary cellist Mike Block and singer and guitarist Keith Murphy on Sunday, February 26, to offer an evening of Scottish and Irish fiddle music and songs from Canada's maritime provinces. Ms. Cassel is at the forefront of America's contemporary Scottish fiddle scene, playing new tunes that retain the integrity and soul of traditional music.

