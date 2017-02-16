Capital Source O'Malley for O'Malley,...

Capital Source O'Malley for O'Malley, again

Martin O'Malley, the former Maryland governor and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, will come to Boston to fund-raise for ... City Councilor Matt O'Malley. Councilor O'Malley served as a surrogate for the former presidential candidate O'Malley at the Massachusetts Democratic Convention in August 2015.

