Cabdriver injured in accident at Hyde Park auto body shop
A cabdriver is being treated for injuries to his pelvis after he was crushed by car in a Hyde Park auto body shop Thursday afternoon, Boston police said. Jean Thermora, 55, was getting some work done on his cab at C & V Automotive on Hyde Park Avenue when, shortly before 1 p.m., a worker backed a car into the shop and struck him, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|As snow falls, complaints about space savers in...
|15 hr
|Iceberg ahead
|3
|17-year-old arrested on firearm charges in Roxbury
|17 hr
|Messerschmitts ov...
|10
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Thu
|to you racist
|2
|Everett casino hurts neighborhoods, local economy (May '13)
|Thu
|Nodetailforyou
|67
|Democrats on Beacon Hill push back against Trump
|Thu
|Apples and oranges
|9
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Thu
|Dems need azz ban...
|29
|Ladies in the Boston Commons
|Thu
|The nose knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC