BWW Review: N.E. Premiere of Ike Holt...

BWW Review: N.E. Premiere of Ike Holter's Exit Strategy: This is Not a Drill

7 hrs ago

Written by Ike Holter, Direction & Scenic Design by David J. Miller; Costume Design, Elizabeth Cole Sheehan; Lighting Design, Michael Clark Wonson; Sound Design, Matthew Good; Stage Management, Quang Milligan, Lexie Lankiewicz Performances through March 11 by Zeitgeist Stage Company at the Plaza Theatre, Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont Street, Boston, MA; Box Office 617-933-8600 or www.zeitgeiststage.com Zeitgeist Stage Company Artistic Director David J. Miller has joined the ranks of the prescient Boston theater leaders who have programmed plays this season that have turned out to be timely and important.

