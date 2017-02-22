BWW Review: N.E. Premiere of Ike Holter's Exit Strategy: This is Not a Drill
Written by Ike Holter, Direction & Scenic Design by David J. Miller; Costume Design, Elizabeth Cole Sheehan; Lighting Design, Michael Clark Wonson; Sound Design, Matthew Good; Stage Management, Quang Milligan, Lexie Lankiewicz Performances through March 11 by Zeitgeist Stage Company at the Plaza Theatre, Boston Center for the Arts, 539 Tremont Street, Boston, MA; Box Office 617-933-8600 or www.zeitgeiststage.com Zeitgeist Stage Company Artistic Director David J. Miller has joined the ranks of the prescient Boston theater leaders who have programmed plays this season that have turned out to be timely and important.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|4 hr
|United we stand
|32
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Tue
|khood555
|1
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Tue
|An unexceptional ...
|7
|Wong to DeLeo: City will take slots - Sentinel ... (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|Twelve angry men
|12
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Feb 20
|Palm Beach or bust
|9
|Townie Tidbits
|Feb 19
|Heavy feet lighte...
|2
|Dr Brian Awbrey (Oct '10)
|Feb 19
|Worth Avenue Willy
|541
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC