BWW Review: CABARET: Goosebumps and G...

BWW Review: CABARET: Goosebumps and Goose-steps

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Book by Joe Masteroff, Music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb, Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood; Directed by BT McNicholl, Originally Directed by Sam Mendes, Originally Co-Directed and Choreographed by Rob Marshall, Associate Choreographer & Choreography Recreated by Cynthia Onrubia; Musical Supervisor/Vocal Arrangements, Patrick Vaccariello; Musical Director/Conductor/Piano, Robert Cookman; Set Design, Robert Brill; Costume Design, William Ivey Long; Lighting Design, Peggy Eisenhower, Mike Baldassari; Sound Design, Keith Caggiano ; Orchestrations, Michael Gibson; Dance & Incidental Music, David Krane; Hair & Wig Design, Paul Huntley Randy Harrison, Andrea Goss , Leigh Ann Larkin , Benjamin Eakeley, Alison Ewing, Mary Gordon Murray, Scott Robertson, Patrick Vaill, Kelsey Beckert, Sarah Bishop, Chelsey Clark, Jenna Zito Clark , Ryan DeNardo, Lori ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 26 min Dripz4485 67
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody 7 hr liza 1
Patriots to the White House ? Fri Commish 2
Olan Mills Portrait Studio question Feb 2 Shy Cande 1
News Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State... Feb 1 Self abuse 2
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Numero uno 7
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Jan 31 Birds of a feather 21
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,726 • Total comments across all topics: 278,569,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC