Boston taking applications from resta...

Boston taking applications from restaurants for BYOB

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boston Herald

Mayor Marty Walsh says the city will begin accepting applications for its so-called BYOB program Monday. Application forms are available on the Licensing Board website and the annual licensing fee is $400.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 7 hr spud 67
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Peabody 17 hr liza 1
Violent Crime Continues Sat Home sweet home 40
Is everett being gentrified? Sat Cry us a river 18
Patriots to the White House ? Fri Commish 2
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... Fri Tyrannosaurus Rex 167
Olan Mills Portrait Studio question Feb 2 Shy Cande 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,579,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC