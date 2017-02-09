Boston police: Man in custody, backpack blown up after fake bomb threat
A Connecticut man who handed a Boston police officer a note falsely claiming he had a bomb outside the TD Garden was taken into custody and had his backpack blown up after a four-hour negotiation last night, police said. An officer working a detail near Causeway and Haverhill streets spotted a car stopped in a lane of traffic and noticed it had not moved through several light cycles, police said.
