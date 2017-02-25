Boston police arrest two on gun charges
A 17-year-old male from Charlestown and a man from Roxbury were arrested less than three hours apart in separate instances on Friday on multiple gun charges, including a handgun reported stolen in New Hampshire seven years ago, according to Boston police. The teenager, who was not identified, was arrested in the area of 52 Ellington St. in Mattapan at about 3 p.m., after officers observed him making "security checks" on the gun in his front right pocket, police said in a press release.
