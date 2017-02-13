Boston man ignites controversy over p...

Boston man ignites controversy over photos at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club

Richard DeAgazio, a Boston resident, posted more than a dozen photos to his public Facebook page this weekend of President Donald Trump at his Florida country club at a time when an international crisis began to unfold. The photos depict Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe at the club and at dinner.

