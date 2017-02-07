Boston Lyric Opera Presents the Rake,...

Boston Lyric Opera Presents the Rake, 3/12

Boston Lyric Opera's production of The Rake's Progress , which opensMarch 12 for a four-performance run at Emerson/Cutler Majestic Theatre, brings to life the traditional story of a young man seduced by monetary and carnal pleasures at the hand of a devilish valet. The work hasn't been presented in a fully staged professional production since BLO produced it in 1987.

