Boston Lyric Opera Presents New Produ...

Boston Lyric Opera Presents New Production of the Rake's Progress, 3/12

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Boston Lyric Opera's production of The Rake's Progress , which opens March 12 for a four-performance run at Emerson/Cutler Majestic Theatre, brings to life the traditional story of a young man seduced by monetary and carnal pleasures at the hand of a devilish valet. The work hasn't been presented in a fully staged professional production since BLO produced it in 1987.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 1 hr WE WON 59
Patriots to the White House ? 16 hr Commish 2
Olan Mills Portrait Studio question Thu Shy Cande 1
News Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State... Feb 1 Self abuse 2
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Numero uno 7
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Jan 31 Birds of a feather 21
News A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri... Jan 30 former democrat 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 278,545,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC