Boston Lyric Opera Presents New Production of the Rake's Progress, 3/12
Boston Lyric Opera's production of The Rake's Progress , which opens March 12 for a four-performance run at Emerson/Cutler Majestic Theatre, brings to life the traditional story of a young man seduced by monetary and carnal pleasures at the hand of a devilish valet. The work hasn't been presented in a fully staged professional production since BLO produced it in 1987.
