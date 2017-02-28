Boston City Council Calls for A Home Rule:Petition to Add Additional Polling Locations
The Boston City Council last week called for a hearing to discuss filling a home rule petition to add additional polling locations in the six largest precincts in Boston. Filed by City Councilor Bill Linehan of District 2 and City Council President Michelle Wu, this home rule petition would allow the City to subdivide these largest precincts in time for the upcoming municipal elections, without changing political district lines or ward lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon Hill Times.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|1 hr
|Norman Lear
|6
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|19 hr
|Ramp it up
|31
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Mon
|Jcastello77
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Sun
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|36
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Sun
|Truth
|8
|Once again, shots ring out in the Boston
|Feb 25
|Putins patsies
|2
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC