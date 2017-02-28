Boston City Council Calls for A Home Rule:Petition to Add Additional Polling Locations

The Boston City Council last week called for a hearing to discuss filling a home rule petition to add additional polling locations in the six largest precincts in Boston. Filed by City Councilor Bill Linehan of District 2 and City Council President Michelle Wu, this home rule petition would allow the City to subdivide these largest precincts in time for the upcoming municipal elections, without changing political district lines or ward lines.

