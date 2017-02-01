Big layoffs at pair of Boston high sc...

Big layoffs at pair of Boston high schools

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Pink slips will be delivered to 90 percent of teachers and staff at the struggling Excel and Brighton high schools today as the district moves to revamp schools plagued by failing test scores, inadequate technology and apathy among the community. "Teachers at Brighton and Excel will be officially notified that they will be entered into the excess pool from their positions," Superintendent Tommy Chang announced at this week's School Committee meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren asks Trump to withdraw AG nominee or fac... 30 min INFIDEL 40
Olan Mills Portrait Studio question Thu Shy Cande 1
News Dem gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez: State... Wed Self abuse 2
Patriots to the White House ? Jan 31 Real Patriot 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Jan 31 Numero uno 7
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Jan 31 Birds of a feather 21
News A fresh look at a forgotten battle for civil ri... Jan 30 former democrat 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC