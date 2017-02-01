Big layoffs at pair of Boston high schools
Pink slips will be delivered to 90 percent of teachers and staff at the struggling Excel and Brighton high schools today as the district moves to revamp schools plagued by failing test scores, inadequate technology and apathy among the community. "Teachers at Brighton and Excel will be officially notified that they will be entered into the excess pool from their positions," Superintendent Tommy Chang announced at this week's School Committee meeting.
