Beacon Hill Offers Romantic Options for Valentine's Day
Couples can begin the night with cocktails at the Taj Boston or the Four Season Hotel, both of which provide spectacular views of the Public Garden, before enjoying ice stating for two on the Boston Common's Frog Pond. For dinner, chef Anthony Dawodu is offering a four-course, prix fixe menu for $85 per person at Clink at the Liberty Hotel, located at 215 Charles St. The meal comes with a half bottle of Roederer Estate Brut for each couple, and second-course appetizers include scallops garnished with potato brandade, parsley nage and cauliflower crumbs and a vegetarian turnip-apple soup, among other dishes.
