Bay State seniors struggle to get by
A HOT MEAL: Chef Franco Palopoli pours soup during lunch at the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Services Center. More than half of Bay State seniors are struggling to pay for housing, food and health care as the cost of living in Massachusetts continues to surge, a troubling trend that has elder advocates calling for legislation aimed at ensuring that older residents who worked their whole lives aren't falling through the cracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|1 hr
|Ramp it up
|31
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|7 hr
|Jcastello77
|1
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|11 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|23 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|36
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Sun
|Truth
|8
|Once again, shots ring out in the Boston
|Sat
|Putins patsies
|2
|Need clean urine - will pay for!
|Feb 21
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC